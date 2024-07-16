Opening of new £24m planned care hub at PRH leads to shorter waiting times

A new £24m planned care hub has opened at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford is leading to patients having shorter wait times for the operations they need.

First patient Jayne Hunt with Nicola Wheatley, Nursing Associate, being presented with a SaTH Charity daisy as one of the hub’s first patients

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which runs PRH and Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, secured a £24million investment to build the hub as part of its plans to improve care for everyone.

Open all year round, the dedicated planned care facility will support the delivery of thousands more day case operations every year.

- Advertisement -

It has a dedicated admissions area with individual patient pods, four modern theatres as well as new recovery areas. Patients requiring Gynaecology, Vascular, Ophthalmology, Breast, Upper GI, Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT), Maxillofacial procedures and General Surgery will be treated in the hub.

Nearly 300 patients, including adults and children, have already had their planned operations at the new hub since it opened on Monday 10 June 2024.

Clare Marsh, Matron for Day Surgery, said: “The hub is a wonderful purpose-built facility that provides a modern healthcare environment for our patients coming in for planned day surgery.

“We strive to ensure that our patients have the best care and hospital experience. We are engaging with our patients daily and asking for their valued feedback so that we can continue shape and improve the services that we provide. We are so pleased that we have received excellent feedback so far.”

Jayne Hunt was the first patient to undergo treatment in the hub. She said: “The new hub is amazing. Right from the offset, I was well looked after and kept informed. It is a great facility and I’m sure that every patient after me will have the same opinion.”

Dr Steve McKew, Deputy Medical Director, said: “This is a fantastic investment in our PRH hospital site, and it is brilliant to see the hub open and already making a huge difference for our patients.

“Planned care services will be provided in the hub all year round, which means we are able to significantly increase the number of same day operations that can take place. This is great news for our patients who will have much shorter waits for their treatment.”