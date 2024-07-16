MP urges new Government to act on top priorities for North Shropshire

Helen Morgan MP has written to the new Secretaries of State for Transport, and Housing, Communities and Local Government, to raise her top priorities for North Shropshire.

Helen Morgan in her office

The Shropshire MP has written about the problems with public transport in North Shropshire, where bus services are some of the poorest in the country. Shortly before the election, Helen revealed that Shropshire had lost more miles of bus routes than any other county in England over the past eight years.

The MP’s letter calls on Secretary of State Haigh to confirm funding will be provided for step-free access at Whitchurch train station and for a railway link between Oswestry and Gobowen, as well as for better road safety measures. The letter urges the Secretary of State to implement the 30mph speed limit between through Llanymynech and Pant on the A483, and additional safety measures at the Llynclys crossroads, and asks if the Department will fund road safety improvements in Woore, which were previously promised under HS2.

Helen also wrote to Angela Raynor MP, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, to ask for assurance that rural areas will not be forgotten under Labour’s new Government. Helen wants to secure funding to re-open Whitchurch’s Civic Centre as soon as possible.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“As soon as the new Secretaries of State were appointed, I felt it was crucial to my raise top priorities for North Shropshire.

“Reliable bus services, safer roads, and access to spaces like the Civic Centre in Whitchurch are all vital to ensure rural communities and businesses can thrive.

“The speed limit on the A483 must be reduced as soon as possible. Residents have waited for years for improvements and are fed up of not seeing the action we need at Llynclys.

“I know how much these issues matter to local communities, so I will keep up the pressure to make sure this new Government delivers the changes rural areas deserve”.