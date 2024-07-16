‘Big Ideas’ bring success in national sustainability challenge

Students from a Telford secondary school are celebrating success in the national finals of a sustainability challenge.

1. The fantastic four – Aston Solon, Emily Cady, Amelia Macmaster and Aeryn-Eijina Atkinson at the National Science Museum in London

The youngsters from Telford Priory School collected the third place trophy in the UK’s ‘Big Ideas’ challenge, which was open to students from across the country.

They wowed judges at the National Science Museum in London with their ‘Bee Quick’ idea to create an app – supported by a range of recyclable and sustainable merchandise – highlighting the roles which bees play to help the planet.

The school’s team was made up of year eight students Aeryn-Ejjina Atkinson, Aston Solon, Emily Cady and Amelia Macmaster, who had earlier made it through the Midlands regional finals.

They were supported every step of the way by mentors from Telford-based cast iron manufacturing firm PAM Building, who described it as ‘a real wow moment’ when they were in London to watch the team pick up their trophy.

The Big Ideas competition is organised by Solutions for the Planet, which brings young people and businesses together to share knowledge and skills, to promote a more sustainable future.

More than 30,000 young people have taken part in the scheme since its launch, and this year’s competition attracted more than 130 teams.

Telford Priory School design and technology teacher Stephen Birch said the school was so proud of the team’s achievements: “I’m not sure it has entirely sunk in yet, exactly what they have achieved.”

STEM lead at the school, Martin Ebsworth, added: “We must say a big thank you to the staff that have supported them on their journey.

“Our vision now is to hopefully build on this initial work with PAM Building and eventually establish an industrial mentoring programme for the students of Telford Priory School.”

The pupils’ success ended a journey which started in December last year when five teams from Telford Priory School originally began compiling business plans and presentations to take part in the competition.