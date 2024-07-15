Top Rotarian chooses Shrewsbury Severn for her second club visit

A top Rotarian in a large district that incorporates the Black Country, Staffordshire and Shropshire chose a Shrewsbury club for only her second visit on taking office.

President David Morris welcomes District Governor Jane Cooper to Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club

Rotary District Governor Jane Cooper visited Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, one of 52 in the district, where she spoke of the importance of gaining more members to give more service to local communities.

“We can serve our communities better which is what we are here for,” she told the club. “Rotary is about fun, friendship and fundraising and you do a lot of that which is quietly changing lives for the better.

“The impact of the things you are doing is phenomenal and thank you very much for all you do. Heart and hands for service should be part of Rotary which is a great mantra.

“My determination is we must not miss out on the skills and abilities of all people with a variety of backgrounds and abilities.”

She said that as a district they were trying to encourage Rotary clubs to work more together. “The more members we get, the more service we can give. We can serve our communities better which is what we are here for.”

And she added: “We are all very lucky belonging to a fantastic organisation with a phenomenal reputation both locally and worldwide and which is reliable, efficient and on occasions quite imaginative as well.”

Jane welcomed Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club’s upcoming annual programme and congratulated members on their ambition to ‘think big’ and get new things done.

President David Morris thanked her for her kind words and confirmed that the next year would see a number of new fundraising events in and around Shrewsbury.

”Our members will all be working a lot harder to meet local charitable needs and we are so grateful that the public continue to be so supportive of everything we do,” he said. “Their generosity continues to amaze us – and to motivate us.”

Anyone interested in learning more about the workings of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club can contact gdmw@hotmail.co.uk.