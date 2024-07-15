Shrewsbury care home residents knit for a good cause

Residents at a care home in Shrewsbury have been busy creating knitted masterpieces for their local hospital.

residents at Oxbow Manor, created various garments to be sent to the midwife unit at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Putting their knitting needles together for a good cause, residents at Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, created various garments to be sent to the midwife unit at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

With the helping hand of local volunteers, residents made baby blankets, hats and cardigans, selecting pastel shades and making a range of sizes to fit all new-born arrivals. The items were then hand-delivered to nurses at the hospital to bring warmth, comfort and an extra touch of love to the babies and their families on the unit.

85-year-old Margaret, a resident at Oxbow Manor, said: “I have always loved knitting as a child and now it brings me great pleasure to continue this lifelong hobby for such a good cause.”

Lindsey Quegan, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, added: “We’re incredibly proud of the residents, lifestyle team and volunteers for all their hard work for such a great cause.

“Crafts and other creative activities can promote positive wellbeing for older people in a variety of therapeutic ways, improving mental wellbeing and encouraging a sense of purpose. The ladies’ work for the hospital is invaluable, and we hope their knitted creations will be well-loved.

“We had the pleasure of dropping off the finished products to the hospital, and the entire team were very grateful for everyone’s efforts!”