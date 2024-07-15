15.8 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 15, 2024
- Advertisement -

Shrewsbury care home residents knit for a good cause

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Residents at a care home in Shrewsbury have been busy creating knitted masterpieces for their local hospital.

residents at Oxbow Manor, created various garments to be sent to the midwife unit at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital
residents at Oxbow Manor, created various garments to be sent to the midwife unit at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital

Putting their knitting needles together for a good cause, residents at Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, on Oteley Road, created various garments to be sent to the midwife unit at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

With the helping hand of local volunteers, residents made baby blankets, hats and cardigans, selecting pastel shades and making a range of sizes to fit all new-born arrivals. The items were then hand-delivered to nurses at the hospital to bring warmth, comfort and an extra touch of love to the babies and their families on the unit.

- Advertisement -

85-year-old Margaret, a resident at Oxbow Manor, said: “I have always loved knitting as a child and now it brings me great pleasure to continue this lifelong hobby for such a good cause.”

Lindsey Quegan, Home Manager at Oxbow Manor, added: “We’re incredibly proud of the residents, lifestyle team and volunteers for all their hard work for such a great cause.

“Crafts and other creative activities can promote positive wellbeing for older people in a variety of therapeutic ways, improving mental wellbeing and encouraging a sense of purpose. The ladies’ work for the hospital is invaluable, and we hope their knitted creations will be well-loved.

“We had the pleasure of dropping off the finished products to the hospital, and the entire team were very grateful for everyone’s efforts!”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP