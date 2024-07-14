15.6 C
Shropshire
Monday, July 15, 2024
Four men charged with vehicle theft following incident in Shrewsbury

Four men have been charged with taking a motor vehicle without consent following an incident in Shrewsbury.

Police say the men were charged following an incident in the Frankwell area of the town on Tuesday.

Joe Farrell, aged 20, of no fixed abode, and  Callum Roberts, aged 21, of New Park Road in Shrewsbury appeared before Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Both men have been remanded and are due to appear at Shrewsbury Crown Court at a later date.

Dylan Tipton, aged 19, of Leasowes Close of Church Stretton, and Gabriel Christopher, aged 22, of Wrexham Road in Wrexham, have been released on bail and are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 28 August.

