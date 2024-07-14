Dragons firing up to roar at charity event

Dozens of teams are poised to make a record-breaking splash when they take part in a flagship fundraiser next weekend.

Staff from Severn Hospice get ready for next week’s Dragon Boat Festival

Severn Hospice is marking its 35th anniversary this year and is hoping the milestone will inspire teams taking part in its Dragon Boat Festival to raise even more sponsorship.

Held on the river between Shrewsbury School boat club and Pengwern Boat Club on the weekend of 20-21 July, the event is itself celebrating a special anniversary as it’s over 20 years since the first one.

- Advertisement -

More than 50 teams, comprising of work colleagues, friends, family, businesses, groups and organisations will be competing for the title of Dragon Boat Champions 2024.

Since the event was first held, hundreds of thousands of pounds have been raised for the charity which has hospices in Telford and Shrewsbury, and which cares for thousands of people in their own homes who are living with incurable illness.

Lizzy Ellis, Severn Hospice’s event fundraiser, said: “Everyone loves Dragons.

“We have been keeping tabs on our teams over the past few months and they have been taking it all VERY seriously. We have even had a few teams practising on the river to really get into the swing of things.

“Last year’s winners will be out to win, so everyone has upped their game.

“Without our incredible teams, supporters, volunteers, and staff Dragons would not be the event it is.

“It has been such a fixture of our fundraising calendar for so long that we know it will be a huge success and once again, a great way to spend a few hours watching a bit of healthy rivalry on the river.

“What can be better than watching the dragon boats plough up and down the river while you relax on the riverbank with your friends? It’s not one to miss: now we just need the sun to shine!

“In fact, it is so popular that boats for this year’s event sold out in almost record time.”

The fun starts at just after 9.30am on Saturday 20 July when the first heats are held. Racing continues until approximately 4pm when the final is held, and winners announced. The schedule for Sunday 21 July follows the same timetable.

Entrance to the festival is free and there will be food on sale at Severn Hospice’s Refresh Café pop-up tent. There will also be a chance to sign up to the charity’s lottery weekly draw which carries a £2,000 jackpot.

“We hope as many people as possible come along to support the festival,” added Lizzy. “The boats combined with the fancy dress outfits that the teams wear really do make it quite a sight. It’s a wonderful way to support your local hospice while having a great time as well.

“Funds raised at Dragons go directly towards the care we provide. £200 raised from sponsorship means we can stay with a family and care for their loved one in their own home through the night while £657 means we can provide 24 hours of care for a patient on our wards.”