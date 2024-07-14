Children invited to take part in the ‘Marvellous Makers’ Summer Reading Challenge

Children aged from 4 to 11 across Shropshire are being encouraged to join in the fun and games of this year’s Summer Reading Challenge happening across all libraries in the county.

Shropshire Council’s libraries service will be running the Summer Reading Challenge activities and events at all its branches from Saturday 20 July until 7 September 2024.

In partnership with Create, a leading arts charity, and public libraries, this year’s Challenge celebrates kids’ creativity and storytelling abilities.

Children will be encouraged to explore new books and stories while taking part in free activities, from arts and crafts to music, dance, and more.

The Summer Reading Challenge aims to prevent the “summer dip” learning loss many children experience over the holidays when they aren’t in school. With libraries’ support, it provides a free, fun way to keep young minds active. In 2023, over 685,000 children across the UK participated.

The bespoke Challenge artwork is illustrated by celebrated artist Natelle Quek, bringing the ‘Marvellous Makers’ theme vibrantly to life. By reading books and following the reading challenge at their local library, young readers can foster their creative thinking skills over the summer break.

Councillor Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for culture and digital, said:

“Our libraries are a fantastic resource for people looking of ways to keep children entertained, especially during the school holidays.

“This summer, children aged 4-11 can visit libraries in Shropshire to join the ‘Marvellous Makers’ Summer Reading Challenge, firing up their imaginations through the power of reading and creative expression.

“The Summer Reading Challenge is a great way for children to continue reading through the school holidays. So many children love taking part in the Challenge and I am sure this year’s will be as fun and exciting as ever with its celebration of Marvellous Makers, crafts and creativity.”

Alongside the Summer Reading Challenge, Shropshire libraries staff and volunteers will be running family-friendly activities throughout the summer.

To find out how you can get involved or visit shropshire.gov.uk/libraries/library-events/.