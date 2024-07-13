Shrewsbury residents given more time to help shape town’s future

A consultation into Shrewsbury Town Council’s priorities for the next five years has been extended to ensure as many people as possible have the chance to give their feedback.

An aerial view of Shrewsbury

Residents are being asked for their views on the town council’s action plan, which sets out six “strategic ambitions”, ranging from preserving the town’s heritage to increasing the opportunity for residents to keep healthy and active.

The closing date for comments has been extended to August 30, giving people plenty of time to get involved.

Councillor Alan Mosley, Leader of Shrewsbury Town Council, said: “After a successful consultation on our Vision and Values I am delighted to present our proposed Action Plan for the next five years.

“Residents will find schemes of significant cross-town importance alongside more local community focussed plans. This is the culmination of extensive work and we are excited to invite comments.

“We are being ambitious in protecting and promoting important services whilst insisting on high standards of delivery and value for money for Council Tax payers at all times.

“This is the first time we have engaged in such high levels of consultation and we hope that good numbers will spend a little time in completing the questionnaire and so join us in setting out our priorities for on-going work and future initiatives throughout our town.”

The areas of focus proposed for the next five years are:

– Building resilient communities for Shrewsbury

– Supporting Shrewsbury residents to live active and healthy lives through the provision of quality services

– Preserving Shrewsbury’s heritage

– Creating a greener and better-connected Shrewsbury

– Maintaining a sustainable, resilient and efficient organisation

– Taking positive action to tackle climate change

Residents can view the action plan priorities and have their say by using a simple online survey, which should only take a few minutes to complete.

For more information and a link to the survey, visit the town council website.