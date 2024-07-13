Plans to transform Telford Theatre are submitted

Telford & Wrekin Council has moved a step closer to transforming Telford Theatre after submitting plans for the remodelling project which will support the ongoing regeneration of Oakengates town centre.

Plans for the remodelling of Telford Theatre will be submitted this month. Image: Telford & Wrekin Council.

The Council has been awarded £15.5m from central government’s Levelling Up Fund and has topped up the total funding investment to £21.07m.

Funding is being used to rebuild, remodel and expand the theatre and the Council is now seeking planning approval on the proposals.

It follows the latest consultation with residents, businesses, stakeholders and theatre patrons, including a public event and a community survey completed by 597 people in December 2023 and a consultation session held with the disabled community on 21 March 2024.

The majority of the theatre in Oakengates will be completely rebuilt, transforming both the exterior and interior of the theatre and creating a new customer experience.

The new facility will also reduce the theatre’s carbon footprint with an estimated 90% reduction.

It will deliver upgraded state-of-the-art facilities including a larger main auditorium, modernised backstage facilities – as well as a separate studio theatre and a new community art room which will provide a new space for community groups to perform.

Facilities will enhance the overall visitor experience and also include a newly transformed foyer, a theatre dining area and new bar with upgraded amenities.

The theatre development will support the local economy by delivering new jobs and increasing volunteering opportunities at the theatre.

The cultural programme will be enhanced with the expansion of the main auditorium and the introduction of the new studio theatre which will benefit existing theatre patrons and attract new audiences from locally and beyond – ensuring there is a modern theatre in Telford for many years to come.

At the December consultation, there was an opportunity for the public to view the initial proposals and share their feedback to inform the designs before plans are submitted for consideration. During the consultation, many insightful comments were received about the proposed changes and these have helped to inform the next stages of design.

One of the key themes which arose was ‘access to facilities for the disabled community’ and making the new theatre spaces as accessible and inclusive as possible for all is a priority and thanks to comments and suggestions made by the local community the design for the theatre has been improved further.

Work on Telford Theatre will start (subject to planning approval) this winter.

This Oakengates development is part of a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme which is also seeing significant investment and transformation in other areas of the borough including Telford Town Centre and Wellington.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action, the Environment, Heritage and Visitor Economy, said: “Following an extensive consultation period, the submission of plans to remodel Telford Theatre now means work starting on this exciting project is a step closer.

“This is extremely positive news for Oakengates and is all part of our commitment to build a better borough through the wider Telford regeneration programme.

“The programme will breathe new life into some of our most historic centres, create new spaces for the future and provide opportunities to learn new skills, secure great jobs, enjoy top cultural activities and live in an attractive place we can all be proud of.

“The remodelling of Telford Theatre is part of our commitment to deliver ‘go-to’ places for socialising and where residents and visitors can enjoy arts and culture.

“This theatre project will make the borough a more exciting and vibrant place to be and boost the local economy, as well as reducing the theatre’s carbon footprint considerably.”