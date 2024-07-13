Academy Trust careers leaders describe The Quad as ‘exceptional’

Careers leaders from Marches Academy Trust schools have described The Quad, the exciting new academic campus and enterprise hub in the heart of Telford, as ‘exceptional’ during a fact-finding visit.

Due to open in September, The Quad is part of the £86.5m Station Quarter project which aims to create a vibrant new residential, educational and business community.

Expected to host more than 300 students a year, The Quad’s mission is to retain and develop local talent and be the catalyst for creating careers in applied sciences and the digital sector.

A collaboration between Telford & Wrekin Council, Harper Adams University, Telford College and other partners, The Quad will create an academic campus featuring a state-of-the art digital skills and business start-up incubation hub.

The school careers leaders visit was organised by Andrew Goff, Managing Director of Shrewsbury-based Interactive Opportunities, which specialises in creating interactions, opportunities and activations between education, business and talent.

Telford College will use The Quad to open a new digital and maths skills hub, targeted towards equipping local people for careers in sectors such as cybersecurity, AI and robotics, virtual and augmented reality, cloud computing, wireless technologies, 5G innovation, and much more.

Graham Guest, Telford College Principal and Chief Executive, said: “We see The Quad as a unique and ambitious alliance between industry and education, which will raise everyone’s aspirations.”

Meanwhile, Harper Adams has announced exciting new short courses in robotics, data science, e-business marketing, organisational change, sustainability and project management will be delivered at The Quad this autumn.

The courses will be the University’s initial offering at The Quad alongside a range of STEM-related activities to support local schools, colleges and communities.

These will be the cornerstone of the University’s first courses, with a suite of innovative new technology degrees in Applied Data Science, Digital Business Management and Robotics, Automation and Mechatronic Engineering, co-created by industry partners to be launched for entry from September 2025.

The Station Quarter project is all part of a wider Investing in Telford and Wrekin programme which will transform other areas of the borough including Oakengates and Wellington.

A total of £135m is being invested into these projects – which includes £52m in government grants topped up with a further £83m from Telford & Wrekin Council and other public/private sector partners.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Early Years, Children and Young People and Education, said: “The Quad will redefine education, business innovation and digital skills provision in the region.

“The academic campus in the heart of Telford will give people the skills they need for the digital world we live in and includes start-up and incubation space so that great ideas can be turned into successful businesses and employment opportunities.

“We are delighted that Marches careers leaders have been given an early glimpse into The Quad before it opens, so they can promote the exciting opportunities this facility will bring to students across the region who will benefit from it.

“The Quad will open up huge education, training and business opportunities which are all part of our vision to create an innovative and energetic borough.”

Graham Wynn, Chair of Telford Towns Fund Board, said: “The Quad is a transformative approach to education and skills training for our future and existing workforce.

“This is an excellent example of true partnership working that will help deliver continued economic prosperity for Telford.”

Liam Frances, Marches Academy Trust Strategic Lead for Careers Education and computer science and ICT teacher, said: “The Quad will be an exceptional facility for students to further their education.

“The facilities that it will offer will be outstanding and something that is perhaps not offered elsewhere currently.

“We look forward to hopefully having some of the students within our trust progressing their education further at The Quad in the future.”

Andrew Goff added: “The important and meaningful courses available at The Quad, which will be offered by Telford College and Harper Adams University, offer so much opportunity for Shropshire students to develop the skills needed by local employers.

“The careers leads from the Marches Trust learnt a lot about the local opportunities for their students and were amazed at the wonderful businesses that we have here in Shropshire.”