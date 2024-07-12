13.7 C
Telford man given nine-year sentence for rape

A Telford man has been handed a nine-year sentence for raping a young girl.

Robert Norry was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court. Photo: West Mercia Police
Robert Norry was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court. Photo: West Mercia Police

Robert Norry, of Brereton, Brookside, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday after he was found guilty of multiple sexual offences, including the rape of a girl under the age of 13.

The 36-year-old was found guilty after a five day trial in June 2024 of the rape of a girl under 13, two sexual assaults of a girl under 13 by touching and six counts of sexual activity with a girl under 16.

The court heard how Norry sexually assaulted the two girls between December 2020 and February 2022.

Detective Constable Cara Winfer, from Telford’s Protecting Vulnerable People Team, said: “I would like to thank the victims and family for their courage and bravery in telling the police about what happened and working with us throughout the investigation. 

“Norry abused the trust of the girls and they now are having to live with the trauma his actions had upon them.

“I hope that if anything, this shows the public that the police will always strive to get some form of justice, and this sentence encourages victims to come forward and speak with the police.”

As well as being given a nine year custodial sentence, Norry will also be added to the sex offenders register for life. He was also given a 15-year restraining order and a 15-year sexual harm prevention order.

