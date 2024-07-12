Nuplace launches its twelfth housing development

Telford & Wrekin Council’s wholly owned housing company Nuplace has launched its twelfth housing development in Wellington this week, offering residents good quality and secure places to live.

The development includes 20 1 to 3-bedroom sustainable homes which will be available for residents to move into from Winter this year.

All Nuplace homes in Wellington come complete with solar panels and electric car charging points. The properties have been designed specifically to contribute towards the council’s commitment to tackle climate change and at the same time help tenants to reduce their fuel bills.

Assumptions show that similar sustainable properties at Nuplace’s Southwater Way development are saving an average 3-bedroom household as much as £900 per year in energy bills (based on projected energy prices for 2022/23)

The College in Wellington is a mixed tenure development being bought forward by Telford & Wrekin Council, Nuplace Ltd and Housing Association partner, Wrekin Housing Group.

As well as the 20 homes for private rent by Nuplace, there will also be a retirement living scheme comprising of 64 apartments and 10 bungalows being brought forward by Wrekin Housing Group as well as the YMCA who are delivering 28 affordable apartments through the conversion of the historic listed building retained on the site.

Councillor Richard Overton (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for homes and enforcement commented: “Housing is one of our key priorities in Telford and Wrekin as we set to protect, care and invest to create a better borough for all of our residents.

“We are also going one step further by delivering more low carbon properties to support our mission to tackle climate change in the borough and at the same time support residents with lower fuel bills.

“More and more people are choosing to rent their home with Nuplace – currently around 1,350 residents now live in our existing developments across Telford and Wrekin.

“We are proud that Nuplace is providing residents the option of a home for life and long-term security for families.”

Construction work is also currently ongoing at the next two Nuplace developments in Ketley Bank and at The Gower in St Georges.