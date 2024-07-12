13.7 C
North Shropshire MP back to work – and keen to hear from constituents

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has been sworn in and is now fully back to work representing the constituency in Parliament.

Helen Morgan

Helen won a majority of 15,133 over her Conservative opponent last Thursday in a landslide victory. This is the first time that a non-Conservative has won North Shropshire at a General Election since 1832.

During the campaign, she pledged to work hard representing rural voices, to campaign on fixing our broken NHS, and promised to work hard all year round – not just at election time.

Now her constituency office is fully back up and running, she is appealing to residents to contact her and share their priorities over the coming Parliamentary term, and what issues she ought to lobby the Labour Government over.

Helen can be contacted at helen.morgan.mp@parliament.uk or 01939 809387.

Helen Morgan, Liberal Democrat MP for North Shropshire, said:

“During the election campaign, I spent almost all day every day out and about speaking to local people. It was humbling to receive such support at the ballot box, and I am keen to ensure those thousands of conversations on the doorstep turn into real results.

“Now my constituency office is back up and running, I am encouraging people to get in touch and share their priorities. Whether that’s on our NHS and rural transport links, or a more local issue like Damson Wood in Market Drayton or the Civic Centre in Whitchurch, I want to hear from as many people as I can.

“Similarly, if there is a wider national issue you feel needs my attention, do get in touch. I was proud to lead the fight for improvements to the state of military family accommodation in the last Parliament, a battle I will be continuing, and I have no hesitation about working hard to do more work on similar topics over the coming Parliament.

“Thank you again to everyone who gave me their support last Thursday. I will not let you down, and I will seek to represent everyone here in the greatest constituency in the country as best I can.”

