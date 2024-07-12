13.7 C
Man sentenced for sending malicious communications to family of Dylan Price

A Shropshire man been sentenced to 15 months in prison for sending malicious communications to the family of Dylan Price.

Shrewsbury Crown Court

David Brown of Oak Meadow in Bishop’s Castle was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Thursday.

The court heard how the 61-year-old sent messages via Facebook Messenger to family members under a false name in July 2022 claiming that he was involved in Dylan’s death.

Brown was then arrested in September 2022 on suspicion of sending malicious communications and causing death by dangerous driving.

Following a police investigation officers are satisfied he was not involved with Dylan’s death, and he was subsequently charged with two counts of sending malicious communications.

Brown pleaded guilty on Tuesday 1 November, 2022 at Telford Magistrates’ Court of two counts of sending malicious communications to members of the Price family. Brown then withdrew his guilty plea, which was later dismissed by the court.

Detective Inspector Jo Delahay of West Mercia Police, said: “This has caused considerable and unnecessary stress to Dylan’s family during their time of grief, and I welcome the sentence that has been handed to Brown today by magistrates.

“Claiming to be involved in someone’s death when you were not only wastes police time and could hinder the investigation, but to then contact a grieving family with these claims is unacceptable.

“I would like to reassure the public that we thoroughly looked in to Brown’s claims and after investigating them, we are satisfied he was not involved.”

Dylan sadly died after being struck by a vehicle on the B4385 Brampton Road in Bishop’s Castle as he made his way home in the early hours of 19 September, 2021.

No one has yet been charged with the 17-year-old’s death and the investigation continues.

