Two arrested over money laundering following warrants in Shrewsbury

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Two men were yesterday arrested in Shrewsbury after three warrants were carried out in the town in connection with money laundering.

Officers from the Economic Crime Unit alongside officers and staff from other teams, executed three simultaneous warrants at properties in Dove Close, Stapleton Road and a unit on Hereford Road.

Following a search of the properties, officers seized over £20,000 in cash. Mobile phones were recovered from all three addresses which will be analysed by the force’s Digital Media Investigations team.

Two men aged 40 and 20 have been arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs and money laundering as our investigation continues.

Detective Sergeant Rachel O’Brien, Economic Crime Unit, said: “The action from this morning is a result of months of robust work by detectives in the unit as part of the continued crackdown on suspected organised criminal finances.

“Illicit cash and assets that have been gained through criminality and are usually a catalyst for more serious crime and today’s activity is another positive step to disrupting financial crimes to make our three counties even safer places to live, work and visit.

“As always, we would ask that anyone with information or anyone with concerns to contact us. Intelligence from members of the public continuously help us with our ongoing investigations.”

