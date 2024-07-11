Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings a winner at RIBA National Awards

Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings has been revealed as one of the 26 winners of the 2024 RIBA National Awards for Architecture.

The awards, which have been presented since 1966, recognise the UK’s best new architecture and provide insight into the country’s design and social trends.

Winning projects stretch across the country, including Northern Ireland, Scotland and down to the south of England. The varied projects range in scale, from an urban masterplan (King’s Cross) and a new transport network (The Elizabeth Line), to a house nestled in the Cornish landscape (Farmworker’s House) or a beautifully repurposed dairy farm (Wraxall Yard).

This year’s awards feature inspiring examples of existing buildings and structures that have been given a new lease of life thanks to innovative designs, developed by working closely with clients and local communities.

One of those is Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings – opened in the 18th century and widely regarded as the ‘grandparent of skyscrapers’ – has now been converted for multiple different uses, providing a bright future for the next 100 years.



Commenting on the winning projects, RIBA President Muyiwa Oki, said:

“The sheer breadth of work is quite astounding, with large infrastructure schemes sitting alongside high-quality detailed smaller projects. This is a testament to the standard of architecture in the UK right now, as we maintain a sense of ambition and consider how design must evolve to meet future needs.”

2024 RIBA Awards Group Chair, Simon Henley, said:

“We’re delighted to award these 26 projects across the UK and recognise their exceptional quality and the hard work of teams behind them. From projects engaged with technology, community, visual arts to hands-on making, these National Winners reflect the breadth of contemporary practice and how architecture itself is an inclusive medium that addresses many of society’s challenges.”