Nearly 57,000 patients seen as Community Diagnostic Centre now fully operational

The county’s Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC) is now fully operational and is transforming the way that services are offered to patients – with nearly 57,000 patients seen since it first opened its doors.

Kim Davies, Cardiac Physiologist, at work

The purpose-built CDC is significantly increasing the number of elective diagnostic tests and scans that The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), in partnership with the Integrated Care Board (ICB), offers.

It provides a better environment to support patients, additional capacity to see patients away from hospital sites and reduces unnecessary hospital visits.

A new Cardiorespiratory service has now launched at the CDC providing tests such as echocardiogram (ECHO), spirometry and electrocardiogram (ECG).

The CDC, which is based in Hollinswood House, Stafford Park, Telford, also provides radiology (CT, X-ray, ultrasound and MRI), pathology (blood tests) and teledermatology.

Patient Robert Gittins, of Dawley, Telford, attended a scan at the Cardiorespiratory department and has previously been to the CDC for a blood test.

He said: “The CDC is brilliant – it’s so convenient.”

Adil Hussain, Assistant Technical Officer, works at the CDC. Adil said: “We have only had good feedback with it being closer for most patients for their appointments.”

Dr John Jones, Medical Director, said: “The CDC is a wonderful environment for us to see our patients. This state-of-the-art facility means that we have additional capacity to see patients away from a hospital setting which makes it a better experience for them.

“Having these diagnostic services, and also renal dialysis services for lower risk patients, in one building in the community is ideal. I would like to thank my colleagues who have been involved in this project and those in our communities who have also given their input.”

Radiology appointments are now offered six days a week; teledermatology has increased to four days a week (with a fifth day at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital) with pathology and cardiorespiratory appointments now taking place five times a week.

Renal dialysis services are also based at Hollinswood House and provide care for lower risk dialysis patients, with acute services provided at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. The CDC opened in October 2023.