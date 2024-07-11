Futuresound secures long-term deal for Live at Ludlow Castle series

Independent promoters Futuresound have secured an exclusive, five-year agreement to programme live music events at Ludlow Castle.

The Leeds-based promoters have worked with Ludlow Castle on creating & establishing the successful Live at Ludlow Castle series of 5000 capacity events which is currently preparing for its second edition at the end of July.

Futuresound, the independent live music group behind events including Live at Leeds and Slam Dunk Festival has close personal ties to the area via its founder and director Colin Oliver.

Born and raised in the Sandpits & Dodmore areas of Ludlow, Oliver attended Ludlow School just a mile away from the Castle. With a lifelong ambition to return to the area and create a world-class live event series in his hometown, Oliver, Futuresound and Ludlow Castle have made a five-year commitment to bringing incredible live music experiences to the region, as well as making a positive financial impact to the town’s creative, hospitality and tourism sectors.

This news comes ahead of the return of the series to Ludlow Castle at the end of July, with around 20,000 fans expected to attend the second edition of the popular concert series.

With half of the shows already sold out and just a handful of tickets remaining for the rest, Futuresound and Ludlow Castle will be hosting an incredible array of artists in the Shropshire landmark this year including Madness, Elbow, Anne-Marie and James who will all headline the venue with full supporting line-ups.