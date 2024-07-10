The Listening Campaign arrives in Oswestry this Friday

The Humanity Project’s Listening Campaign will be in Oswestry town centre on Friday 12th July, 12pm – 3pm, with a small team of listeners ready to hear all about what matters to local residents.

The listeners will be collecting thoughts and ideas for the future with the aim of holding public assemblies later this year, “assemblies will offer people the opportunity to listen to all different perspectives and ideas, to understand, together, what’s possible and to jointly act in making Oswestry the place we want” says Mike Bastow, one of the organisers and listeners.

The Listening Campaign’s aim is to develop relationships between people and organisations in Oswestry and surrounding areas with the notion of bringing together ideas, interests and passions that can shape our future for the better.

“At a time when many feel polarised, silenced or siloed in echo-chambers The Listening Campaign offers a new way of relating.

“We approach community building by listening to each other at the grassroots, from the bottom up, across all divides. We believe we can build bridges and plug gaps in each other’s understanding of what we deem important and then find ways to approach these community challenges in a more collaborative way.” Says Mike, with Sahrah the co-organiser adding, “It’s important that everyone feels heard and empowered to speak on what matters to them, our listeners will be empathic, open minded and from all walks of life.”

The Listening Campaign will not only be listening to the people of Oswestry on Friday, but they are actively looking for listeners for future Listening Sessions.

“We hope to identify potential listeners and leaders for more Listening Sessions this summer, there is also some free training available for those who would like to become a listener but are uncertain of what is required.” If you are interested to know more and perhaps consider getting involved and becoming a listener, please e-mail oswestrycec@gmail.com with the title ‘listening campaign’.

To find out more about The Listening Campaign you can visit humanityproject.uk and follow facebook.com/Oswestrycah for updates on Friday’s listening location.