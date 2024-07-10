16 C
Shropshire Labour Group appoint new leader

Labour councillors yesterday elected Councillor Rosemary Dartnall as Shropshire Labour Group leader.

Councillor Rosemary Dartnall
The appointment was made after Julia Buckley stepped down as leader after being elected to represent Shrewsbury and the surrounding villages in Westminster.

Julia Buckley MP said: “It has been an honour to lead the opposition group on Shropshire Council in recent years.”

Councillor Dartnall, who is an Earth Scientist with experience in international business, was elected in 2021 and has served on a variety of Shropshire Council committees: Audit, scrutiny, task and finish groups.

Rosemary is Shropshire Councillor for Bayston Hill, Column & Sutton and Shrewsbury Town Councillor for Column.

Councillor Dartnall said: “I’m excited to take on this role. The Labour Group will continue the important work of holding Shropshire Council’s Conservative administration to account.”

