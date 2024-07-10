Schools awarded share of £30,000 to encourage cycling, walking and scooting

Twenty-four Shropshire schools are to receive a share of £30,000 to help encourage children to cycle, walk or scoot to and from school.

Scooter training is being offered as part of the funding. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council was awarded the money from Active Travel England and all schools in the council’s area were invited to apply for up to £1,000 to spend on active travel initiatives.

Applications were received from schools across the county and the funding has now been awarded to provide scooter and bike racks, the purchase of scooters and bikes to lend to pupils and the purchase of helmets, safety equipment and hi-viz jackets.

Scooter training will also be funded along with buying maintenance kits or booking Dr Bike sessions and buying additional signage.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said:

“I’m delighted that we been able to award this funding to schools from across the county to help increase the number of children travelling to school by foot, by bike or by scooter.

“Walking or wheeling to school is a great way for children to keep fit and stay healthy. It also helps to reduce the number of vehicles on the roads near schools, so helps to keep children safe too.

“Thank you to all the schools who applied. I can’t wait to see the impact of their schemes, and we’re looking forward to working with even more schools in the future.”

Schools Awarded Funding

The schools that have been awarded funding are as follows:

Castlefields Primary, Bridgnorth (for scooters and a scooter rack)

Wilfred Owen Primary , Shrewsbury (for scooters and helmets)

Alveley Primary (for bike and scooter racks)

St. George’s CE Academy, Clun (for a scooter/bike rack)

Christ Church CE Primary, Cressage (for a bike/scooter shelter)

Longlands Primary, Market Drayton (for bikes, scooters and helmets)

Harlescott Junior , Shrewsbury (for bike and scooter racks)

Clee Hill Community Academy (for a bike shed)

Sundorne Infant School and Nursery, Shrewsbury (for a scooter rack, scooters and helmets)

The Grange Primary, Shrewsbury’ (for scooters, helmets, training and signage)

The Priory School, Shrewsbury (for purchase of bikes)

Cockshutt CE Primary School and Nursery (for scooters)

Cleobury Mortimer Primary (for scooter storage)

North Shropshire College, Oswestry (for an electric scooter hire scheme)

The Marches School, Oswestry (for bike storage, and helmets)

Longnor C of E Primary School (for bike racks and signage)

Mereside C of E Primary Academy, Shrewsbury (for a Dr Bike session)

Criftins CE Primary, Dudleston Heath (for a walking bus)

Greenfields Primary, Shrewsbury (for scooter training)

Bomere Heath Primary (for bikes and scooters, a walking bus, and high-viz jackets)

St John the Baptist CE, Ruyton-XI-Towns (for bikes and scooters, a walking bus and high-viz jackets)

Market Drayton Junior (for scooter and cycle racks)

Ellesmere Primary (for bike and scooter racks, a walking bus and high-viz jackets)

Greenacres Primary, Shewsbury (for scooters, cycle racks and high-viz jackets)