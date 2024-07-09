Volunteers join forces with Telford & Wrekin Council to help wildlife thrive

Volunteers have teamed up with Telford & Wrekin Council to carry out important conservation work at one of the borough’s most unique beauty spots.

Volunteers take part in the wildlife survey. Photo: Telford & Wrekin Council

Findings from the wildlife survey at Rough Park Local Nature Reserve (LNR), in Woodside, will help the council plan how to manage the site over the next 12 months to support a variety of butterfly species. The endangered dingy skipper has recently been spotted here after a 15-year absence.

The new Friends of Rough Park, along with residents and employees from Capgemini Telford, took part in the survey led by council officers and a conservation expert. The group recorded the number of butterfly-friendly plant species, such as orchids and yellow rattle, growing within a 30-acre area of the wildlife-rich meadow. They also recorded sightings of marbled white butterflies and the narrow-bordered five-spot and six-spot burnet moth.

Councillor Carolyn Healy (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Action, The Environment, Heritage & Visitor Economy said:

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone who took part in the wildlife survey at Rough Park LNR.

“We now have sufficient data to shape our management of the meadow where our threatened species populate.

“It was wonderful to see so many enthusiastic people getting involved and learning about nature and no experience is needed to join in a wildlife survey. Many of the volunteers had never been to Rough Park LNR before and enjoyed discovering nature on their doorstep and want to visit again with their families.

“Our borough is amazing with more than 1,700 acres of Local Nature Reserves and 300 green spaces to explore and it’s estimated that every home in Telford is no more than an eight-minute walk from one of our parks and open spaces.”

Bridget Ashfield, Chair of the new Friends of Rough Park said:

“We enjoy the opportunity to support Telford & Wrekin Council to enhance our local wildlife. We have wonderful species-rich meadowland in Rough Park and the council’s approach to managing the site has encouraged growth.

“We’d like to thank the council for supporting us to set up our Friends group and over time we hope to encourage more residents to visit Rough Park and enjoy the peace and fascination of being so close to nature.”

Rough Park LNR is home to more than 100 acres of grassland and woodland accessible for all to enjoy. It is one of 18 LNRs in the borough with a further five sites earmarked for LNR status.

Anyone who would like to be involved with future wildlife surveys can contact the council’s Environment Officer, Rick Shaw, by emailing richard.shaw1@telford.gov.uk