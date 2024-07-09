Three arrested following discovery of cannabis farm in Telford

Cannabis plants with an estimated value of more than £500,000 were seized following a successful warrant in Telford this morning.

Police discovered 418 cannabis plants growing at the property on Holyhead Road in Oakengates. Photo: West Mercia Police

The warrant was carried out at a property on Holyhead Road in Oakengates by Telford’s Neighbourhood Crime Fighting Team (NCFT), where 418 cannabis plants were found.

It is estimated the street value of the plants could be worth up to £526,000.

Following the discovery of the plants, one man aged 22, was arrested on suspicion of the production of cannabis at the address.

Two further people, a man, aged 45, and a woman, aged 46, were arrested at a second address also on suspicion of production of cannabis.

All three remain in police custody as enquiries continue.

PC Jamie Farrely, from the NCFT, said: “We are determined to make Telford a safer place for people to live and work, and this warrant shows that we will listen to our communities and continue to act upon the information provided to us.

“Drugs have a negative impact on our communities and can lead to other localised criminality, and the harm and exploitation of vulnerable people.”

This morning’s warrant forms part of Op Target, which sees West Mercia Police focus on targeting those intent on committing a range of serious and organised crime offences.