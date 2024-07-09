Police and Crime Commissioner remains committed to working with new Government

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion says he remains committed to working with the new Government to deliver on the public’s priorities in West Mercia.

John Campion pictured in Ludlow. Photo: X / @JohnPaulCampion

Mr Campion made the statement following the General Election on Thursday which saw a Labour Government elected.

The PCC said: “The country has spoken, signalling a time for change. Change can also be felt closer to home, with the new political landscape in the three counties reflecting the will of local communities.

- Advertisement -

“However, my drive to work with all local MPs, regardless of their political stripes, on the issues that matter to our constituents remains the same.

“Now the general election is over, it’s time for elected representatives to come together and deliver on the commitments we all promised to deliver on behalf of the public.

“I have already spoken to the new Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper and I welcome the push to ensure confidence in policing improves.

“I will continue to be a strong voice, and at times a critical friend, as I continue to work closely with the Government to ensure the priorities of local communities are at the heart of change both nationally and in West Mercia.”