Access event gives learners a taste of university courses

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Telford & Wrekin Council is hosting its latest free Access to Higher Education taster event next week to help people decide whether the university journey is right for them.

Access to HE Education tutor Angie Wright (second left) with Access to HE Education learners Zoe Slimm, Liam Fletcher and Leila Voyce
Access to HE Education tutor Angie Wright (second left) with Access to HE Education learners Zoe Slimm, Liam Fletcher and Leila Voyce

The free, short course on Tuesday 16 July (10am-2.30pm) at The Ramada Inn, Telford will highlight the Council’s Learn Telford Access to Higher Education programmes.

Anyone interested in progressing to Higher Education can find out how the Access courses can provide the perfect route to universities up and down the UK and how HE qualifications can also help them to secure a future career.

Learn Telford is a council programme which aims to provide high quality learning opportunities for people living in the borough.

It encourages people across different communities to experience the joy of learning and take advantage of the wider benefits that participation in learning brings, such as increased confidence, reduced social isolation and improved wellbeing.

The service also aims to contribute to improving the skills and employment levels of the borough by supporting adults who are low skilled or unemployed.

A limited number of free crèche places are also available on the day and you can pre-register for them via email support@learntelford.ac.uk

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Early Years, Children and Young People and Education, said: “Our Access to Higher Education programmes are a fantastic part of the Learn Telford package and a great stepping stone to university.

“This short course will help people to find out all they need to know about the Access programmes as they consider their next steps and make a decision about whether university is right for them.

“We’d encourage anyone interested to register and attend the session where they will be able to gain valuable information, ask questions and decide whether they want to sign up for an Access programme with university as the end goal.”

You can register here for the event at learntelford.ac.uk/.

