Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service and Telford College team up to commemorate D-Day 

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

The Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service at The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) teamed up with Telford College to mark 80 years since D-Day.

The artwork representing veteran staff and volunteers at the Oswestry-based hospital
The artwork representing veteran staff and volunteers at the Oswestry-based hospital

A crowd of creative students from Telford College worked to create wonderful one-of-a-kind pieces of artwork representing veteran staff and volunteers at the Oswestry-based hospital. 

The exhibition, called Honouring Our Heroes, features work in various media including paint, print, digital, textiles, mixed media and ceramics which are currently on display in the main entrance at RJAH. 

It was launched at 7pm on 6 June with a private viewing event for specially-invited guests – however the portraits have remained on view for the public and will be in situ for a further week. 

Anna Bartlett, Tutor at Telford College, said: “We were all overwhelmed by the welcome we received at the hospital, the students loved the experience to create artwork for the staff and veteran volunteers, and it was a privilege to meet them face to face on the 80th Anniversary of D-Day.”   

Lieutenant Colonel Carl Meyer OBE, founder of the Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service, commissioned the students at Telford College to create portraits covering a broad range of staff – from surgeons, doctors and nurses to veteran volunteers, the League of Friends and Cleaning Technicians. 

Carl said: “It was an absolute pleasure to host Telford College and to commemorate D-Day in such unique way – the evening was a huge success, showcasing the work of truly talented individuals.” 

Stacey Keegan, Chief Executive at RJAH, said: “We are proud of our links to the armed services and of our Veterans’ Orthopaedic Service. It was wonderful, as part of our D-Day commemorations, to partner with Telford College in this way to create such an eye-catching exhibition. 

“Veteran staff and volunteers bring so much to the hospital through their experience and their skillset, and it has been satisfying to see that recognised and celebrated in this way. I thank the students and the college for their support to make it happen.” 

Sealed bids are currently being held for all 52 portraits, which will make their way to their respective new homes in due course. If you wish to bid on a portrait, you can do so by visiting the Main Entrance at RJAH. 

