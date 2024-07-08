Two men sentenced for sexual assault against young girl in Telford

Two men have today been sentenced to a total of 18 years in prison for a sexual assault against a young girl in Telford.

Pictured, Stevan Marston and Yasser Mahmood. Photo: West Mercia Police

The court heard how Stevan Marston, of Aukland Road in Sparkbrook, Birmingham had groomed his victim and invited her round to an address in Telford in May 2022.

When she arrived Marston then texted his friend Yasser Mahmood, of Abbots Road in Sparkbrook, Birmingham, and invited him round.

Mahmood then travelled to the address from Birmingham reaching speeds of 111mph on the M54. When he arrived at the address in Telford, Mahmood then raped and sexually assaulted the girl.

Marston, aged 35, was found guilty in May 2024 of sexual activity with a child, sexual assault by penetration and possession of cocaine following a three week trial.

Mahmood, aged 35, was also found guilty at the same trial of sexual activity with a child, rape and dangerous driving.

Marston and Mahmood were today sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court to nine years, and nine and a half years respectively.

Detective Constable Rob Allcock, from Telford’s Child Sexual Exploitation Team, said: “We welcome the sentence that has been handed to both Marston and Mahmood.

“Both men are dangerous individuals who preyed on a young girl, and it is incomprehensible that they would commit such crimes.

“I would like to commend the victim for her bravery throughout the investigation and trial, which was understandably very distressing for her, and I hope that today’s sentences will help her in gaining closure.”