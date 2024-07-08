Shrewsbury Flower Show to draft in a bigger marquee for floral exhibits

Organisers of this year’s Shrewsbury Flower Show are having to draft in a bigger marquee for floral exhibits this year after a massive rise in bookings.

More than 35 exhibitors have already reserved space in the Quarry Marquee for this year’s show on Friday August 9th and Saturday August 10th – which is over double the number at the same time last year.

There will also be an expanded horticultural section on offer at the show this year, and a line-up of more than 150 traders.

Show chair Leanne Garvey said: “We’re absolutely thrilled with the number of exhibitors booked into the Quarry Marquee this year – a mix of regulars, first-timers, and several who are returning for the first time in several years.

“Demand for space has been so great this year that we are having to draft in a far bigger marquee to cater for them all, which is brilliant news. It’s going to be a spectacular attraction.”

Early bird tickets at £27.50 are still on sale for the show until July 8. Children aged 15 and under will be admitted free this year when they are accompanied by a paying adult.

This year, organisers will be selling ‘evening only’ tickets too for visitors keen to enjoy the traditional spectacular fireworks finale that will take place on both days – which will light up the skies to Jeff Wayne’s legendary War of the Worlds soundtrack.

Leanne said: “We were inundated with requests for evening tickets for last year’s event, so this year we are selling tickets specifically for people who just want to watch the displays.

“But we are, as always, restricted on the total number of people we can have in The Quarry at any one time due to capacity limits, which means there is no guarantee that evening tickets will be available.

“So the only way to actually ensure being on the showground for the finale is to buy a day ticket which is valid from 10am right through to the end of the fireworks.”

The Flower Show is renowned as one of the UK’s premier horticultural shows attracting exhibitors from all over the country.

It has been held for over 130 years, and is organised by Shropshire Horticultural Society – a registered charity that has awarded numerous grants to organisations and activities across the county since its launch.