Makeover for Shropshire Community Garden

Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A community garden in Craven Arms, Shropshire, has had major makeover thanks to a £1,500 grant from the Connexus Community Development fund.

The Craven Arms Community Garden
The Craven Arms Community Garden

Work on reviving the garden, which is next to the Shropshire Hills Discovery Centre, began in 2023. Existing plants were relocated to a previously unused area to create a beautiful cottage garden. The ground was then cleared, new paths laid, and a pagoda and garden bench installed to provide seating and shade. 

New fruit trees, fruit bushes, other edible plants and flowers have been added including rosemary, mint, lavender, beans and nasturtiums.

Roses, dahlias and other flowers have also been planted to help attract bees and other pollinating insects.   

Adding a sensory element is the next stage planned for the garden, so visitors can enjoy a variety of smells and textures, as well as fruit, while they wander through the garden.   

The Connexus Community Development fund support groups and partner agencies that make a positive contribution to the well-being and sustainability of communities in Shropshire and Herefordshire. It is part of the organisation’s commitment to investing in communities as outlined in Rural Ambition, Connexus’ campaign calling for more action to support and develop rural communities. 

