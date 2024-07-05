15.3 C
Shropshire
Friday, July 5, 2024
General Election Results 2024: Labour wins for Shrewsbury and Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Labour has won the Shrewsbury and Telford constituencies overnight with Conservatives winning South Shropshire and The Wrekin, and the Liberal Democrats keeping their seat in North Shropshire.

Helen Morgan has been re-elected as MP for North Shropshire
Labour’s Shaun Davies has secured the Telford seat whilst Julia Buckley is now the MP for Shrewsbury taking the seat from Conservative Daniel Kawczynski.

The Conservatives kept their seat in South Shropshire with new MP Stuart Anderson, Mark Pritchard remains the MP for The Wrekin following re-election and in North Shropshire, Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan was re-elected with a large majority.

Labour has won the General Election with it being a bleak night for the Conservative Party across the country, Jacob Rees Mogg, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Grant Shapps and Gillian Keegan are some of the Tories who have lost their seats.

Local General Election Results

Shrewsbury Constituency

Julia Buckley, representing the Labour Party, has been elected as MP for Shrewsbury.

CandidatePartyTotal Votes
Victor Charles David ApplegateReform UK7,524
Chris BovillEnglish Democrats241
Julia Buckley (Elected)Labour Party22,932
Julian DeanGreen Party2,387
James Grimshaw GollinsIndependent177
Daniel KawczynskiConservative and Unionist Party11,577
Alex WagnerLiberal Democrats6,722
Turnout: 68%

Telford Constituency

Shaun Davies, representing the Labour Party, has been elected as MP for Telford.

CandidatePartyTotal Votes
Alan AdamsReform UK10,110
John AdamsGreen Party2,120
Hannah CampbellConservative and Unionist Party8,728
Shaun Davies (Elected)Labour Party18,212
Jo McKennaLiberal Democrats1,560
Turnout: 55.38%

North Shropshire Constituency

Helen Morgan, representing the Liberal Democrats, has been re-elected as MP for North Shropshire.

CandidatePartyTotal Votes
Simon BaynesConservative and Unionist Party10,903
Samuel CladingbowlIndependent133
Craig David EmeryGreen Party1,234
Helen Morgan (Elected)Liberal Democrats26,214
Natalie RowleyLabour Party3,423
Mark WhittleReform UK7,687
Turnout: 64%

South Shropshire Constituency

Stuart Anderson, representing the Conservative Party, has been elected as MP for South Shropshire.

CandidatePartyTotal Votes
Stuart Anderson (Elected)Conservative and Unionist Party17,628
Matthew GreenLiberal Democrats16,004
Charles Shackerley-BennettReform UK9,171
Simon ThomsonLabour Party6,939
Hilary WendtGreen Party1,911
Turnout: 68%

Wrekin Constituency

Mark Pritchard, representing the Conservative Party, has been re-elected as MP for The Wrekin.

CandidatePartyTotal Votes
Richard LeppingtonReform UK9,920
Anthony LoweLiberal Democrats4,757
Pat McCarthyGreen Party3,028
Mark Pritchard (Elected)Conservative and Unionist Party16,320
Christopher ShipleyIndependent558
Roh YakobiLabour Party15,437
Turnout: 63.57%
