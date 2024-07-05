General Election Results 2024: Labour wins for Shrewsbury and Telford

Labour has won the Shrewsbury and Telford constituencies overnight with Conservatives winning South Shropshire and The Wrekin, and the Liberal Democrats keeping their seat in North Shropshire.
Labour’s Shaun Davies has secured the Telford seat whilst Julia Buckley is now the MP for Shrewsbury taking the seat from Conservative Daniel Kawczynski.
The Conservatives kept their seat in South Shropshire with new MP Stuart Anderson, Mark Pritchard remains the MP for The Wrekin following re-election and in North Shropshire, Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan was re-elected with a large majority.
Labour has won the General Election with it being a bleak night for the Conservative Party across the country, Jacob Rees Mogg, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Grant Shapps and Gillian Keegan are some of the Tories who have lost their seats.
Local General Election Results
Shrewsbury Constituency
Julia Buckley, representing the Labour Party, has been elected as MP for Shrewsbury.
|Candidate
|Party
|Total Votes
|Victor Charles David Applegate
|Reform UK
|7,524
|Chris Bovill
|English Democrats
|241
|Julia Buckley (Elected)
|Labour Party
|22,932
|Julian Dean
|Green Party
|2,387
|James Grimshaw Gollins
|Independent
|177
|Daniel Kawczynski
|Conservative and Unionist Party
|11,577
|Alex Wagner
|Liberal Democrats
|6,722
Telford Constituency
Shaun Davies, representing the Labour Party, has been elected as MP for Telford.
|Candidate
|Party
|Total Votes
|Alan Adams
|Reform UK
|10,110
|John Adams
|Green Party
|2,120
|Hannah Campbell
|Conservative and Unionist Party
|8,728
|Shaun Davies (Elected)
|Labour Party
|18,212
|Jo McKenna
|Liberal Democrats
|1,560
North Shropshire Constituency
Helen Morgan, representing the Liberal Democrats, has been re-elected as MP for North Shropshire.
|Candidate
|Party
|Total Votes
|Simon Baynes
|Conservative and Unionist Party
|10,903
|Samuel Cladingbowl
|Independent
|133
|Craig David Emery
|Green Party
|1,234
|Helen Morgan (Elected)
|Liberal Democrats
|26,214
|Natalie Rowley
|Labour Party
|3,423
|Mark Whittle
|Reform UK
|7,687
South Shropshire Constituency
Stuart Anderson, representing the Conservative Party, has been elected as MP for South Shropshire.
|Candidate
|Party
|Total Votes
|Stuart Anderson (Elected)
|Conservative and Unionist Party
|17,628
|Matthew Green
|Liberal Democrats
|16,004
|Charles Shackerley-Bennett
|Reform UK
|9,171
|Simon Thomson
|Labour Party
|6,939
|Hilary Wendt
|Green Party
|1,911
Wrekin Constituency
Mark Pritchard, representing the Conservative Party, has been re-elected as MP for The Wrekin.
|Candidate
|Party
|Total Votes
|Richard Leppington
|Reform UK
|9,920
|Anthony Lowe
|Liberal Democrats
|4,757
|Pat McCarthy
|Green Party
|3,028
|Mark Pritchard (Elected)
|Conservative and Unionist Party
|16,320
|Christopher Shipley
|Independent
|558
|Roh Yakobi
|Labour Party
|15,437