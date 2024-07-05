General Election Results 2024: Labour wins for Shrewsbury and Telford

Labour has won the Shrewsbury and Telford constituencies overnight with Conservatives winning South Shropshire and The Wrekin, and the Liberal Democrats keeping their seat in North Shropshire.

Helen Morgan has been re-elected as MP for North Shropshire

Labour’s Shaun Davies has secured the Telford seat whilst Julia Buckley is now the MP for Shrewsbury taking the seat from Conservative Daniel Kawczynski.

The Conservatives kept their seat in South Shropshire with new MP Stuart Anderson, Mark Pritchard remains the MP for The Wrekin following re-election and in North Shropshire, Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan was re-elected with a large majority.

Labour has won the General Election with it being a bleak night for the Conservative Party across the country, Jacob Rees Mogg, Liz Truss, Penny Mordaunt, Grant Shapps and Gillian Keegan are some of the Tories who have lost their seats.

Local General Election Results

Shrewsbury Constituency

Julia Buckley, representing the Labour Party, has been elected as MP for Shrewsbury.

Candidate Party Total Votes Victor Charles David Applegate Reform UK 7,524 Chris Bovill English Democrats 241 Julia Buckley (Elected) Labour Party 22,932 Julian Dean Green Party 2,387 James Grimshaw Gollins Independent 177 Daniel Kawczynski Conservative and Unionist Party 11,577 Alex Wagner Liberal Democrats 6,722 Turnout: 68%

Telford Constituency

Shaun Davies, representing the Labour Party, has been elected as MP for Telford.

Candidate Party Total Votes Alan Adams Reform UK 10,110 John Adams Green Party 2,120 Hannah Campbell Conservative and Unionist Party 8,728 Shaun Davies (Elected) Labour Party 18,212 Jo McKenna Liberal Democrats 1,560 Turnout: 55.38%

North Shropshire Constituency

Helen Morgan, representing the Liberal Democrats, has been re-elected as MP for North Shropshire.

Candidate Party Total Votes Simon Baynes Conservative and Unionist Party 10,903 Samuel Cladingbowl Independent 133 Craig David Emery Green Party 1,234 Helen Morgan (Elected) Liberal Democrats 26,214 Natalie Rowley Labour Party 3,423 Mark Whittle Reform UK 7,687 Turnout: 64%

South Shropshire Constituency

Stuart Anderson, representing the Conservative Party, has been elected as MP for South Shropshire.

Candidate Party Total Votes Stuart Anderson (Elected) Conservative and Unionist Party 17,628 Matthew Green Liberal Democrats 16,004 Charles Shackerley-Bennett Reform UK 9,171 Simon Thomson Labour Party 6,939 Hilary Wendt Green Party 1,911 Turnout: 68%

Wrekin Constituency

Mark Pritchard, representing the Conservative Party, has been re-elected as MP for The Wrekin.