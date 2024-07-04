Top tourism rating for the Severn Valley Railway

The Severn Valley Railway is celebrating after winning a prestigious award from trusted online tourism platform TripAdvisor.

The Severn Valley Railway at Bridgnorth

The leading heritage line has been selected for a Travellers’ Choice award, for the fifth year in a row. These awards are only given to the top 10% of visitor attractions around the world, and are based on reviews and ratings earned over the previous year.

“It means a huge amount to secure this accolade once again,” said Lewis Maddox, the SVR’s visitor engagement manager.

“Millions of people across the world rely on TripAdvisor when making their decisions about where to go and what to visit. For us to be right up there with the world’s leading brands is testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff, both paid and volunteer, who go the extra mile to make sure our visitors have a great day out.”

The Severn Valley Railway has a packed summer season of events coming up, with family-based activities offered on all running days, along with the celebration of Kidderminster station’s 40th anniversary later this month, a Brick Weekend on 3 and 4 August and a Vintage Transport Extravaganza on 10 August.