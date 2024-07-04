Telford Man charged with attempted murder following incident at property

A 29-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder in Telford.

Jack Rayson, of Chiltern Gardens in Dawley, Telford was charged following an incident on Tuesday, which left a man with serious injuries.

Police officers were called to an address on Chiltern Gardens at around 6.30am following reports of a disturbance.

When response officers arrived at the address they found a man at the property with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital in a stable condition.

Following a search of the area, officers quickly arrested a suspect on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

Rayson has been remanded in custody and will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.