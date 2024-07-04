Riverside Inn reopens following six-figure renovation

A popular Shropshire pub and hotel, the Riverside Inn, reopened to the public last week following a six-figure renovation to add a refresh to the current interior.

Following the investment project, customers will see the Cound site rejuvenated, showcasing updated decor throughout the dining area and hotel rooms.

The pub, part of the Chef & Brewer Collection, has been redecorated including changes to the interior, hotel rooms and kitchen space.

The project follows the brand’s work with Shropshire Wildlife Trust. To show their commitment to the Great British Countryside, the Chef & Brewer Collection launched a limited-edition cask ale for summer. Golden Nectar is a deliciously hoppy thirst quenching ale, with 20p from every pint sold donated to Shropshire Wildlife Trust.

So far, the brand-wide initiative has raised over £3,000 for the local charity, with donations continuing over the next few weeks. The hearty golden ale is available across all 150 country pubs from 28th May until 23rd July.

Well-known gardener and horticulturalist, Frances Tophill, visited the Riverside Inn back in May where she endorsed the Chef & Brewer Collection’s charity initiative in support of UK bees and biodiversity.

David McGrath, general manager at the Riverside Inn, said: “There’s truly nothing better than sitting outside in our relaxing garden terrace overlooking the River Severn. The Riverside offers unrivalled views and we have enjoyed welcoming our guests back to enjoy our renovations.

“We hope our visitors will enjoy the new look and feel, and can toast summer with a pint of our Golden Nectar ale. We’re delighted to have played our part in raising over £3,000 so far for a worthy local cause.”