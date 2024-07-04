Polling stations open for General Election 2024

Polling stations across Shropshire and the rest of the UK opened at 7am this morning for people to cast their votes in the 2024 general election.

Local Candidates

The following candidates (listed in alphabetical order of surname) will be standing in Shropshire and Telford and Wrekin:

Candidates standing for Telford:

– Adams, Alan (Reform UK)

– Adams, John (Green Party)

– Campbell, Hannah (The Conservative Party Candidate)

– Davies, Shaun (Labour Party Candidate)

– McKenna, Jo (Liberal Democrats)

Candidates standing for The Wrekin:

– Leppington, Richard Nicholas (Reform UK)

– Lowe, Anthony (Liberal Democrats)

– McCarthy, Pat (Green Party)

– Pritchard, Mark (The Conservative Party Candidate)

– Shipley, Chris (Independent)

– Yakobi, Roh (Labour Party)

Candidates standing for North Shropshire

– Baynes, Simon – Conservative

– Cladingbowl, Samuel – Independent

– Emery, Craig – Green Party

– Morgan, Helen – Liberal Democrat

– Rowley, Natalie – Labour

– Whittle, Mark – Reform UK

Candidates standing for Shrewsbury

– Applegate, Victor – Reform UK

– Bovill, Chris – English Democrats

– Buckley, Julia – Labour

– Dean, Julian – Green Party

– Gollins, James – Independent

– Kawczynski, Daniel – Conservative

– Wagner, Alex – Liberal Democrat

Candidates standing for South Shropshire

– Anderson, Stuart – Conservative

– Green, Matthew – Liberal Democrat

– Shackerley-Bennett, Charles – Reform UK

– Thomson, Simon – Labour

– Wendt, Hilary – Green Party

Boundary changes

Due to boundary changes two constituencies in the Shropshire Council area now have new names, and some people will vote in a different constituency in this election.

The Shrewsbury & Atcham constituency is now called Shrewsbury; the Ludlow constituency is now called South Shropshire.

People living in the Cheswardine and Hodnet electoral divisions move from the North Shropshire constituency to The Wrekin constituency.

People living in the Severn Valley and Burnell electoral divisions move from Shrewsbury constituency to South Shropshire constituency.

You can find your current and new constituency here.

Frequently asked questions

Where is my polling station?

After registering to vote, you should have received a polling card addressed to you through the door. On the card will be a small map which will direct you to the polling station you need to visit.

What time are polling stations open?

Polling stations will be open from 7am this morning until 10pm this evening. As long as you are inside the polling station by 10pm, you should still be able to cast your ballot.

What happens if I have lost my polling card?

Don’t worry, although it helps it is not necessary to take your polling card to the polling station. Just give your name and address when asked.

How do I vote at the polling station?

After handing over your polling card at the polling station and showing your photo ID you’ll be given a ballot paper containing a list of the people, parties or the options you can vote for. You should mark an ‘X’ against the one candidate you want to elect to represent your constituency. If you make a mistake you can ask the polling staff to give you another ballot paper.

When will the results be announced?

Vote counting will start as soon as polls close and results will start rolling in throughout the night and into Friday.

Accepted forms of photo ID

You can use any of the following accepted forms of photo ID when voting at a polling station.

It needs to be the original version, and not a photocopy or a digital version. The name on your ID should be the same name you used to register to vote.

– Passport issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, a British Overseas Territory, an EEA state (Opens in new window) or a Commonwealth country (including an Irish Passport Card)

– Driving licence issued by the UK, any of the Channel Islands, the Isle of Man, or an EEA state (this includes a provisional driving licence)

– A Blue Badge



– Older Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government

– Disabled Person’s Bus Pass funded by the UK Government



– Identity card bearing the Proof of Age Standards Scheme hologram (a PASS card)



– Biometric residence permit

– Ministry of Defence Form 90 (Defence Identity Card)

– National identity card issued by an EEA state

– Voter Authority Certificate

– Anonymous Elector’s Document

You can still use your photo ID if it’s out of date, as long as it looks like you. The name on your ID should be the same name you used to register to vote.