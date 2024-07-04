PCC calls on town and parish councils to help shape future of local policing

Developing a new police and crime plan which reflects the priorities of local communities, Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion is giving town and parish councils an opportunity to shape policing over the next four years.

John Campion pictured in Ludlow. Photo: X / @JohnPaulCampion

The PCC’s seventh annual survey encourages town and parish councils to feedback on local policing, share concerns and identify what improvements they would like to see in their area.

A record number of councils, 182 in total, had their say last year with 73% of them saying West Mercia Police is doing a fair, good, or excellent job. However, a majority wanted to see an improvement in police visibility.

Hearing and delivering on those calls, five high-visibility neighbourhood crime fighting units were launched in September 2023.

In the latest financial year, the PCC has committed to increasing already record numbers of police officers, as well as introducing ten dedicated town centre policing teams.

Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion said: “I believe it’s vitally important that organisations imbedded in their community, who have a deep understanding of local concerns, are listened to.

“That’s why I am calling on town and parish councils to complete my survey so I can ensure their views help shape the future of policing in West Mercia.

“It’s through valuable input from councils, residents, partners and the force, I will be able to create a police and crime plan that puts at its heart, the priorities of local communities across the three counties.”