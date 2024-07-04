New Business Flood Action Group to combat Shrewsbury flooding challenges

A new Business Flood Action Group has been created in Shrewsbury in response to the significant seasonal disruption and economic impact of flooding on the town centre.

Flooding in Mardol Shrewsbury.

The group was created after Shropshire Council successfully secured funding for a project aimed at tackling the challenges posed by flooding to local businesses.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between Shropshire Council, the National Flood Forum and Shrewsbury BID, supported by funding from the West Mercia Local Resilience Forum.

The cornerstone of this initiative is the creation of a Business Flood Action Group. This group will work alongside the existing Shrewsbury Quarry Flood Group to represent and support the interests of Shrewsbury’s businesses and residents in the most effective way possible.

The group will focus on the following key objectives:

Identification of Key Impacts: Understanding the specific ways in which flooding affects businesses

Action and Solution Identification: Creating action plans and solutions to support Shrewsbury businesses

Fostering Peer Support: Building a network of businesses to support each other during and after flood events

Mitigation Strategy: Identifying tangible actions that could support businesses before, during, and after flooding

Economic Impact: Creating an understanding of the true economic impact of flooding on businesses.

John Bellis Shropshire Council’s Flood Risk manager, said, “I’m thrilled that we have been successful in securing funding from the Local Resilience Forum Innovation Fund to deliver a pilot study on the establishment of a Business Flood Action Group in Shrewsbury. Floods can have a devastating impact on businesses and the local economy and its important that we help business owners protect their livelihoods during flood events. If successful in Shrewsbury, Shropshire Council may look to replicate this project in other locations across Shropshire.”

Tracey Garrett, CEO, National flood Forum, added, “We are delighted to be part of the Shrewsbury Business Flood Action Group project. At the National Flood Forum we know how impactful bringing flooded people and those that manage flood risk together in partnership can be. This project will focus on supporting those businesses in Shrewsbury which are regularly flooded and identifying mechanisms of support.”

“Here in Shrewsbury, we are now seeing repeated floods on an annual basis which has a devastating effect on residents and businesses,” added Siobhan Connor, Chair of Shrewsbury Quarry Flood Action Group. “I welcome this initiative and look forward to working collaboratively with Business Flood Action Group. When it floods we are all in this together and doing nothing is not an option.”

Shrewsbury BID is urging businesses affected by flooding, either directly or indirectly, to participate in this crucial initiative.

“Your input and experiences are vital to developing effective strategies and solutions,” said Stephanie Mansell-Jones, Safer Shrewsbury & Public Realm Project Lead. “By joining the Business Flood Action Group, you can help build a resilient business community capable of withstanding and recovering from future flood events, as well as helping to provide evidence for national flood action lobbying.”

Businesses interested in getting involved and contributing to the Business Flood Action Group Community in Shrewsbury are asked to join the effort via Shrewsbury BID’s sign-up page.