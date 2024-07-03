Mayor of Whitchurch views progress of new housing developments

Shropshire housebuilders Barratt and David Wilson Homes welcomed the Mayor of Whitchurch to their developments, Clockmakers and Talbot Place.

The Mayor of Whitchurch with the David Wilson Homes team at Clockmakers.

With the Tilstock Road developments set to bring 546 homes to Whitchurch, combining 268 properties built by Barratt Homes and 278 built by David Wilson Homes, the leading developers invited the Mayor, Councillor Andy Hall, for a tour of the community in its infancy.

The Mayor was able to discuss the progression of Clockmakers and Talbot Place with the Barratt and David Wilson Homes teams, before being given a tour of the show homes and the live construction site. A ribbon was also cut to mark the official opening of the Talbot Place show homes, which launched earlier in June.

Cllr Andy Hall said: “I was delighted to attend Barratt and David Wilson Homes in Whitchurch to see first-hand this amazing development coming together. Apart from the well-designed homes on offer, I was impressed with the energy-saving technology and award-winning dedication to their industry.

“Whitchurch is a growing, friendly town which is attracting a lot of attention nationally and business investment. This development also brings wider benefits financing facilities for sporting organisations and a proposed new school.”

As part of the exciting development, Barratt and David Wilson Homes have placed energy efficiency and ecology at the heart of the designs. Enhanced construction methods bring greater savings for new residents, and solar panels and electric car charging points are available on selected properties.

Clockmakers and Talbot Place home buyers will be located just a mile from the town centre, bringing a variety of shops, pubs and restaurants within walking distance.

Adrian Evans, Managing Director at Barratt Homes West Midlands, said: “It was a pleasure to welcome the Mayor of Whitchurch to our development to showcase the progress we’ve made onsite, and we were delighted to officially launch our new show homes.”

Dominic Harman, Managing Director at David Wilson Homes Mercia, said: “We enjoyed the opportunity to provide the Mayor with an insight into our plans for the development in Whitchurch. We’re looking forward to helping more residents move into the community as it continues to take shape.”