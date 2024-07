A man has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving following a collision in Telford last year.

The collision, which saw three people seriously injured, happened in Woodside on Sunday 23 November 2023.

Djay Marques, 26, of Carisbrooke Road in Wednesbury, West Midlands was charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Marques was remanded in custody to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court today.