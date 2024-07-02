Walk Don’t Run! Walking Tennis comes to Shrewsbury

First to do so in the town, Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club is offering introductory Walking Tennis sessions on 8th and 15th July at 2.30pm.

Walking Tennis is being launched at Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club.

Initially free of charge and open to non-members on a trial basis, Walking Tennis sessions will be led by Head Coach Harrison Gwilt.

“I’m excited to be welcoming new players to our club”, said Harrison. “Walking Tennis gives people who have perhaps slowed down a bit, or who are recovering from illness, or who are impaired in some way, the opportunity to play a slower form of tennis but one that’s just as enjoyable.”

- Advertisement -

Played with lighter racquets and a softer ball, and with rules that include two bounces being allowed, but no running or jumping, Walking Tennis is fast growing in popularity across the country.

Chairman of Shrewsbury Lawn Tennis Club, Steve Pearce commented, “We are very happy to be the first club in Shrewsbury to offer Walking Tennis. It supports a top priority at the club – making tennis available and accessible across the community.” He went on to say, “We will offer Walking Tennis as a daytime membership category. We simply want everyone to come and enjoy tennis at our club.”

To book your place at the first Walking Tennis session on Monday 1st July, email chairman@shrewsburylawntennisclub.co.uk