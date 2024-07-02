Telford housebuilder launches £7,500 community fund to help local causes

A Telford housebuilder has relaunched its popular community fund for the fourth year running to support deserving local groups.

Redrow Midlands is donating money to local causes as part of its Community Fund initiative

Redrow Midlands, which is currently building at Abbey Walk and Abbey Fields, on Castle Farm Way, created the community fund to support as many local groups, organisations and individuals as possible, and is now welcoming applications for 2024.

There’s no cause too small, so whether funds are required for football kits to help sporty youngsters enjoy the beautiful game, to aid a vital new charity helping to feed struggling families or support a local animal shelter in need of new dog beds, Redrow Midlands’ initiative can help.

The fund, which started in 2021, aims to support local organisations with specific donations and give them the tools they need to continue to thrive.

Elaine Cartwright, Sales Director for Redrow Midlands, said: “We’re always looking for new ways we can help support thriving communities in the local area.

“Following the success of the community fund over the last three years, we knew we had to bring it back again this year.

“We’re now inviting charities and community groups in the area to share their stories with us and let us know what they need to keep doing their fantastic work – we want to provide support in the most helpful way we can.

“We’re looking forward to hearing how we can help people in Telford and the surrounding areas.”

The fund is now open and will close at 11:59pm on Friday 27th September.

For further details on how to apply, please visit: redrow.co.uk/midlands-community-fund.