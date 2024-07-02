New speed sign to be installed alongside Edgmond affordable homes scheme

A new vehicle speed awareness sign is being installed in the village of Edgmond, near Newport.

Mr Alan Wilson, Edgmond Parish Council, Mr Julian Brunger, Parish Council Member, Rachel Wood, Senior Regeneration Officer, GSA and Andy Edwards Director at Upper Langley Homes.

The sign will be located adjacent to The Edgmond Lion to monitor speed in the village at a new highway junction for an affordable homes scheme.

By displaying real-time speed information to motorists, the sign will prompt increased caution and attentiveness while driving.

Representatives from Upper Langley Homes, GSA and Edgmond Parish Council attended a site meeting last week where the vehicle speed equipment was formally handed over to the parish council, to be used as part of its Speed Indicator Device Project. They will use the data to monitor speeds and help promote road safety in the community.

A representative from Edgmond Parish Council said: “We have been working with Upper Langley Homes over a period of months and very much appreciate the support they have offered for some of our local projects and initiatives. An additional SID for our speed awareness scheme is welcomed. We look forward to welcoming the new residents, many of which will have existing links to the Parish. We sincerely hope that they will be very happy in their new homes and that they will enjoy joining our community.”

Upper Langley Homes is currently building 24 affordable properties in Edgmond, their client, GreenSquareAccord housing association, will take ownership of the two and three-bedroomed properties early next year.

The development, which is adjacent to the Edgmond Lion public house, will provide new affordable homes available for rent and under a low-cost homeownership scheme.

GSA has confirmed that the nomination process for rented properties will favour applicants from within the village and wider community having a local connection. Anyone interested in applying for one of the affordable rent homes must do so via Telford and Wrekin Council.

Rachel Wood, Senior Regeneration Officer at GSA, said: “We are pleased to be contributing to community life in Edgmond by providing 24 affordable homes and a new speed awareness sign.

“Our homes in the village will include properties available for both affordable rent and shared ownership therefore meeting a variety of housing need. We are proud to be offering a route to homeownership, in a highly desirable location, where otherwise some might have been excluded by the market.”