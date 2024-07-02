16.7 C
Shropshire
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
- Advertisement -

Man arrested following serious assault in Telford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A man has been arrested following an assault that left a man with serious injuries at an address in Telford this morning.

Officers were called to an address on Chiltern Gardens in Dawley at around 6.30am following reports of a disturbance.

When response officers arrived at the address they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

- Advertisement -

Following a search of the area, officers quickly arrested a man, aged 29, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Patrol Inspector Paul Drury, said: “We understand that incidents of this nature, and a large police presence, can be concerning for the public. 

“I would like to reassure residents that we believe there is no threat to the wider community and that we have a man in custody in relation to the incident, and are not looking for anyone else.

‘‘There is currently a scene guard in place at the address and an increased police presence is expected to be in the area for some time as we carry out our enquires.”

- Advertisement -

Advertisement Features

Featured Articles

- Advertisement -

News

- Advertisement -

News

Load more

Advertisement Features

Entertainment

- Advertisement -

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Load more
- Advertisement -

Features

Business

Load more

Features

Load more

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

About Us

Shropshire Live has been providing Shropshire news and entertainment since 2009.

We reach tens of thousands of readers per month, making us the biggest online-only news publication in the county.

You can now also listen to Shropshire Live.

Read more about us.

Contact Us

For general enquiries and press releases email interact@shropshirelive.com or call 01743 818 095.

For advertising opportunities call Fiona on 01743 816 817 or email sales@shropshirelive.com

Get Social

Complaints

Shropshire Live is regulated by impress

Privacy and Cookie Policy

Read our Privacy Policy or find out more about our use of cookies and change your personal settings by viewing our Cookies Policy.

© 2009 - 2024 Shropshire Live LLP