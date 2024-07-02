Man arrested following serious assault in Telford

A man has been arrested following an assault that left a man with serious injuries at an address in Telford this morning.

Officers were called to an address on Chiltern Gardens in Dawley at around 6.30am following reports of a disturbance.

When response officers arrived at the address they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

Following a search of the area, officers quickly arrested a man, aged 29, on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody as enquiries continue.

Patrol Inspector Paul Drury, said: “We understand that incidents of this nature, and a large police presence, can be concerning for the public.

“I would like to reassure residents that we believe there is no threat to the wider community and that we have a man in custody in relation to the incident, and are not looking for anyone else.

‘‘There is currently a scene guard in place at the address and an increased police presence is expected to be in the area for some time as we carry out our enquires.”