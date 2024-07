Emergency services were called to Spout Pool in Telford Town Park early this morning to assist with a possible water rescue.

The alarm was raised at around 1.14am with West Midlands Ambulance Service requesting assistance from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Fire appliances including the Water Rescue Unit were mobilised from Albrighton, Shrewsbury and Wellington.

A person was located and left in the care of the ambulance service and police.

Crews were stood down from the incident at 2.34am.