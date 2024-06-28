Schoolhouse Bridge to be officially opened today

The opening of Schoolhouse Bridge today marks yet another milestone in the continued efforts to close the ‘Shropshire Gap’ on the Montgomery Canal.

Schoolhouse Bridge, from the north side. Photo: Chris Bryan-Smith.

The Montgomery Waterway Restoration Trust has been working tirelessly to raise the money for this bridge and finally, after nearly a decade of fundraising, it stands proud.

The bridge is the last built obstacle on the Montgomery Canal before the Welsh border at Llanymynech.

There is however the issue of the canal restoration itself, but the Shropshire Union Canal Society are busy restoring the section joining the canal to the bridge.

Michael Limbrey, who has been one of the leading lights of the project said:

“It’s been a long haul but it’s just wonderful to see the finished bridge and I think it will speed up the restoration as it will inspire others to get involved and finally close the ’Shropshire Gap’ – it can’t come too soon.”

The ‘Shropshire Gap’ is the colloquial name for the unrestored section of the Montgomery Canal between Crickheath and Llanymynech.