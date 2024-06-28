New chapter for St. Mary’s CE Primary School library as Summer Fayre returns

Young bookworms at St. Mary’s CE Primary School are set to receive a boost this weekend when an eagerly-awaited Summer Fayre returns to the village – for the first time since 2018.

Mrs Milhavy-Jones (Headteacher) with (l-r) Izzy Foley, Scarlett Fellows and Harriet Lewis

The school, which is based on Shaw Lane in Albrighton, is hoping to raise more than £2,000 towards its in-house library and other facilities when it puts on a three-hour community spectacular on Saturday 29th June (11am to 2pm) that will include a penalty shoot-out, bouncy castle, ‘pick a lolly’ and crafting stations for kids.

There will also be a live band and DJ, a BBQ and licensed bar, with local people urged to enjoy the Summer weather whilst raising valuable funds to bring the school library back to life.

Louise Evans, PTA Champion, commented: “The Summer Fayre is a great opportunity to bring the community together to relax, play games, have a bite to eat and ensure our children have access to valuable books in a captivating environment.

“All monies raised at the weekend will go towards improving facilities and enhancing the learning experience of pupils, with some much-needed books for the library.”

Local businesses have got behind the relaunch of the St. Mary’s CE Summer Fayre, with 24 companies agreeing to sponsor or donate their services to the day.

These include The Harp pub, the Shrewsbury Arms, J Edwards Glass, Smith’s Window Cleaning, Bear Events, Keith Gibson Cars and Beauty Box.”

Louise continued: “We’re really coming back with a bang and have a fantastic raffle that will be one of the highlights of the Fayre.

“The prize list is something else. We’ve got a Nintendo Switch, 32” smart LED TV, a Wolves shirt signed by Matt Doherty and some superb local donations. These range from 1-week unlimited tanning at the Tanning Lounge and a children’s photo shoot by Emily Morgan Photography to a free hair cut at Just Gents and a £50 voucher for Alexandria Hale.”

She concluded: “It’s just £2 per ticket (£9 for a book of five) and the main draw will take place at 1.30pm.”