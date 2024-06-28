10.8 C
Brand new coach damaged after item is thrown from bridge in Shrewsbury

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

A Shropshire coach operator has seen one of its newest vehicles taken out of service after being damaged in Shrewsbury.

The brand-new Lakeside Coach was damaged on Wednesday evening

The coach, one of Lakeside Coaches newest vehicles, at just 3 weeks old, is now out of service for a costly repair after being damaged when a large object was thrown at it from a bridge in Shrewsbury.

A Lakeside Coaches spokesperson said: “The coach was damaged whilst travelling along Robertson Way on Wednesday evening at around 10.54pm.

“A person wearing a blue t-shirt and shorts was standing on Monkmoor Road bridge over Robertson Way when they threw something (hard and heavy) off the bridge at the coach causing £3,000 worth of damage.

“The vehicle was scheduled to take a school trip to London on Thursday but is now off the road until a new windscreen is shipped and fitted, estimated to take five days, leading to lost earnings.

“Thankfully our driver kept the vehicle under control after just dropping off passengers. He was covered in glass shards and suffered a minor cut to his hand, we are glad the outcome was not a lot worse.”

Anyone with information or dash cam footage relating to the incident is asked to contact Lakeside Coaches or West Mercia Police.

News

News

Entertainment

Business

Latest Articles

Entertainment

Features

Business

Features

News

Entertainment

Business

Features

