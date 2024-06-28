10.8 C
Shropshire
Saturday, June 29, 2024
Arrest made after election agent is assaulted in Ford

News
Updated:
Shropshire Live
By Shropshire Live

Police have arrested a man after an election agent for Shrewsbury’s Conservative parliamentary candidate was assaulted whilst in Ford on Thursday.

The incident happened at around 10.20am on West View in the village when Councillor Garry Burchett was assaulted and suffered a suspected broken nose.

Councillor Burchett was delivering campaign leaflets for parliamentary candidate Daniel Kawczynski when the assault took place.

Mr Kawczynski was not present at the time of the incident.

West Mercia Police say following the incident being reported a 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and assault of an emergency worker.

