RSPCA appeal after dog incident at Shrewsbury pub

The RSPCA is appealing for witnesses and information after a dog was roughly handled in a Shrewsbury pub.

This man, or anyone who recognises the person, is urged to call the appeal line.

The incident took place at The Albion Vaults, Castle Foregate, on 9 June at around 8pm.

RSPCA Inspector Jaqui Miller said: “We understand the dog was roughly handled and appeared to be hit.

“We really do hope this dog, which looks like a Malinois type, is okay.

“If anyone has any first-hand information which could help, they can call our appeals line on 0300 123 8018, and quote 01280295.”

The RSPCA has released an image of a man the charity would like to speak to – who may be able to help provide information to assist these enquiries.

“We’d like to chat to the man or anyone else sitting by the bar, or who was in the pub at the time, about this as they may be able to help with our enquiries,” added Jaqui.