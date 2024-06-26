Shropshire Council flys Armed Forces Day flag

Shropshire Council has joined other local authorities across the country to raise the Armed Forces Day flag in a display of its support for Shropshire’s Armed Forces community.

Pictured left to right are Jay Steele, Reservist Shropshire Council, Stuart Doyle, Veteran volunteer Shropshire Council and Chief Executive Andy Begley. Photo: Shropshire Council.

Armed Forces Week began on Monday, when the Armed Forces Day Flag is raised on buildings and landmarks around the UK.

It culminates with Armed Forces Day on Saturday 29 June which provides people with the ideal opportunity to thank and show support to our Armed Forces community.

- Advertisement -

Shropshire Council signed the Armed Forces Community Covenant in 2012 and has supported Armed Forces Day ever since.

The county has a strong military heritage so is delighted to be prolonging and strengthening its relationship with the county’s military community.

Shropshire Armed Forces Family Fun Day

A council-organised Shropshire Armed Forces Family Fun Day takes place at Shrewsbury Castle on Saturday, offering a day of family-friendly activities, which also allows visitors to show their gratitude towards Armed Forces personnel both past and present.

The event will take place between 11am and 3pm and is free.

Throughout the day, there will interactive activities for all the family from local emergency services, service charities, Shrewsbury Male Voice Choir, refreshments, Fort Boxing, Shropshire Tennis, vintage military vehicles plus much more.

Visitors on the day will also have free access to the Soldiers of Shropshire Museum.